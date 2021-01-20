The question I heard the most this past week from readers was: “What is GriefShare?” After responding to the many emails and explaining what this Christ-centered group is all about, I thought I would share this information now with a wider audience.
I also received many comments concerning the start-up of a grief support group via zoom meetings. I agree with, and appreciate you sharing your thoughts and feelings with me. That said, I am trying extremely hard to find a way and a place for us to gather in person, and maintain the safety of all concerned with social distancing and face coverings. It will happen. God has brought me to this; and I’ve NO doubt He will see me through it with the perfect and personal meeting place.
Back to the question of the week, What is GriefShare?
A Non-Denotational Christ-Centered Grief Recovery Support Group
Have you recently lost a spouse, child, family member, or friend? You have probably found there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you feel. This can be a confusing time when you feel isolated and have questions about things you have never faced before. I, and many others, understand and would like to reach out to offer support through GriefShare.
What is GriefShare?
GriefShare is a thirteen-week program, focused on helping individuals learn how to understand their grief and move forward again. GriefShare groups meet weekly to help you face these challenges and move toward rebuilding your life. Each GriefShare session has three distinct elements:
Video Seminar with Experts:
Each week your GriefShare group will watch a video seminar featuring top experts on grief and recovery subjects. These videos are produced in an interesting-to-watch television magazine format featuring expert interviews, real-life case studies, dramatic reenactments, and on-location video. The video can be viewed at the group site, or online.
Support Group Discussion with Focus:
After viewing the video, you and the other group members will spend time as a support group, discussing what was presented in that week’s video seminar and what is going on in your lives.
Workbook-based Personal Study and Reflection
During the week you will have the opportunity to use your workbook for further personal study of the grieving process and to help sort out your emotions through journaling. Your group will spend time discussing questions and comments from the workbook study.
Participants are welcome to join the group at any time. If you miss a session, you will be able to “make it up” during the next 13-week cycle. For more information, please email JoMarie Grinkiewicz at jo.marie719@outlook.com
Our lives and world know darkness, but the light of Christ dispels darkness and empowers us to walk in the light of Jesus.