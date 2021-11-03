WHAT IS YOUR OBITUARY!
Is this the first thing you look for in the paper? Some obituaries are interesting and wordy! They tell you things about lives you should already know if the deceased was known to you. Compare Biblical obituaries to today’s custom: “These are all the years of Abraham’s life that he lived, one hundred and seventy five years. Abraham breathed his last and died in a ripe old age, an old man and satisfied with life; and he was gathered to his people” (Gen 25:7,8). Now, contrast that to this: “So all the people of the land rejoiced and the city was quiet. For they had put Athaliah to death with the sword at the king’s house” (2 Kings 11:20).
I was once asked, “Will you preach my funeral?” and my reply was “No.” His head and shoulders dropped and I said, “You are preaching your funeral now.” He replied with a smile. The wisdom of Solomon stated, “A time to give birth, (a time to be born NKJV) and a time to die.” (Ecclesiastes 3:2 NASB). Between birth and death is L-I-F-E. This is where YOU write your obituary!
LIVING. What matters is not the years of your life, but the living in your years! Who will cry at your funeral? Friends of Dorcas did! (Acts 9:36-43) She was full of good works and charitable deeds and widows were weeping and showing the tunics and garments which Dorcas made. How long will it take for you to be missed? Caleb said, “I am still as strong today as I was in the day Moses sent me; as my strength was then, so my strength is now, for war and for going out and coming in” (Joshua 14:6-12). How old would you be, if you did not know how old you are? Do you plan to rust out or wear out?? “I (Paul) have fought the good flight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7). There is no retirement plan for a child of God/disciple of Christ!
INFLUENCE. “’The only thing that walks back from the tomb with the mourners and refuses to be buried is the character’. This is true. What a man is, survives him. It can never be buried.” (J.R. Miller) No man is an island! What does Ahab, Jezebel and Judas bring to mind? “Now Joseph, a Levite of Cyprian birth, who was called Barnabas, by the apostles (which translated means Son of Encouragement), and who owned a tract of land, sold it and brought the money and laid it at the apostles feet’’ (Ac 4:32-37). Are you a Nehemiah or Naomi or Esther? “As in water face reflects face, so the heart of man reflects man” ( Prov 27:19). It is interesting that Abel, though dead, still speaks through his example of faith. (Heb 11:4)
FRIENDS. Friends become our chosen family!! By chance we meet, by choice we become friends. A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden. “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity” (Prov 17:17). Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart. “Do not associate with a man given to anger; or go with a hot-tempered man. or you will learn his ways and find a snare in yourself” (Prov 22:24,25). Who you are is who you attract, and a leader’s potential is determined by those closest to him/her!
ETERNITY. “Man shall not live by bread alone, but on every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). Why? This sends us back to our origin in Genesis 1:26,27! The Master Teacher calls our attention to this fact of eternity in much of His teaching such as Matthew 7:13,14; 25:31-46. The Holy Spirit through the pen of Paul reminds the saints their citizenship is in heaven (Philippians 3:20) and Peter reminds them that they are aliens/pilgrims/sojourners. (1 Peter 1:1; 2:11) Therefore, it is in THIS LIFE we prepare for eternity through the Lamb of God and the new birth. Obituaries will preach no one into heaven!
