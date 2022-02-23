In comparison to several past city council meetings, the Feb. 15 City of Mascotte agenda meeting was lightly attended. Yet despite the smaller crowd, emotions were just as fierce as has been vocalized in previous meetings.
Again, the issue that had attendees in an uproar was (and is) development. This time the focus was on BL Land Investments LLC Rezoning, which the developer, Tim Loucks, has requested be changed from Low Density Single Family Residential (LD-SFR) to Low Density Multiple Family Residential (LD-MFR).
Because this was a quasi-judicial matter, those who wished to speak, be it the developer or neighboring property owners who would be directly impacted, referred to as “affected party” had to be sworn in.
The matter was addressed in two separate aspects,,” first as part of the Local Planning Agency (under Ordinance 2022-03-630 - to amend the zoning map), and then as part of the regular council meeting (First Reading of Ordinance 2022-03-630 BL Land Investments LLC Rezoning). In both instances, City Planning Consultant Max Spann laid out the parameters of the development.
Of the 187.11 acres located on Smith Road, approximately only 66 acres are suitable for development. BL Land Investments LLC had purchased the land in 2004 and successfully had it annexed into Mascotte. Since then, said Spann, Loucks had requested the property be rezoned.
First to raise objections was Kent Weber, whose property abuts upon the BL Land Investments.
“This is wetland,” said Weber. Any work on the proposed subdivision would push the water onto his property, which he uses for ranching, thus flooding it. “I’m extremely impacted. My property is going to be worthless.”
Richard Sermak, who raises horses on his property, also asserted he would be directly affected if the proposal were to be approved.
Because of the quasi-judicial nature of the discussion, the developer, Tim Loucks was offered opportunities for rebuttal, as also were Weber, Sermak, and anyone else who could demonstrate they would be directly affected.
Loucks clarified the vision of the subdivision. It would consist of townhomes, not condominiums or three-to-four story apartment buildings. The density, he said, would be the same for the townhomes as it had been for single family structures.
When the agenda reached the public comment phase, Fred Thomas approached. His land abuts Weber’s, and he is a cattle rancher..
“This place ain’t fit for building homes,” he said. He pointed out that a house currently on the property sets atop stilts because of the water. Developing the area would not only push wildlife off the property, but also have a negative impact on the surrounding environment. “I don’t want to see my cattle land under water. I don’t want to see any other cattle rancher’s land under water.”
The vote by the city council, in their capacity as the Land Planning Agency, voted 3-2 to proceed. Voting against going forward were Pam Terry and Brenda Brasher; the latter is also mayor pro tem.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Groveland resident Judson Giddons, whose property is surrounded on almost all sides by the Mascotte border, urged that Mascotte’s comprehensive plan, which had already been made known had several “holes” in it, be amended.
He pleaded with city councilors to keep the area’s rural character, as much of Mascotte in the area off Smith Road is zoned agricultural, as are properties that surround it that are still part of Lake County.
His request would touch upon a statement Spann made during the land planning session.
“We’re going to be asking ourselves in the near future, do we want this density,” said Spann.
Others who addressed the city council and staff expressed concern that the city was moving too fast, that it first needed to address infrastructure concerns before it should consider voting on developments.
In defense of the proposed development, Houcks said the number of units planned had been lowered, because of concerns to the environment. This development would be unlike others that have recently been brought before the city council.
“We’re trying to make this as environmentally friendly and as people-friendly as possible,” he said. He added that that had submitted a waiver request that would allow the development to go forward with the least density as possible.
When Weber asked, he was told the minimum number of houses allowed on usable land was 264. Houck had dropped that number to between 30 to 40 fewer. Spann said that with calculations, it would amount to an average of four units per acre. This didn’t appear to mollify Weber. He urged city council members to go back and decide on a plan, perhaps only one house per acre.
“I ask you vote no. Table it. Get your act together,” Weber said.
When there were no further requests to speak at the public comment portion, the mayor asked council members to weigh in. After that, he made a motion, which he said had to be judged on the facts presented and not on one’s emotions. The council voted 3-1 to approve the ordinance on first reading, with Councilor Pam Terry in dissent; Council member and mayor pro tem Brenda Brasher had departed the meeting following the land planning agency segment, due to illness.