What's A Jammin' is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area.
Cinco De Mayo Party - Friday, May 5, from 6-10 p.m., Carlie Lynne’s Bar, 9119 U.S. 27 S., Sebring. Music by Red Headed Stepchild from 7-10 p.m. Free admission.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Friday, May 5, from 7-10 p.m., Resort At Canopy Oaks, 16950 CR 630, Lake Wales. Music under the tiki bar. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Amy’s School of Dance Recital - Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College, 600 W. College Dr., Avon Park. Tickets are $10-$15. To order, go to sfscarts.org.
SFSC Foundation Legacy Showcase & Fundraiser — Howl at the Moon - Saturday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m., South Florida State College University Center Auditorium. Social hour is at 5:30 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. Seats are $65 includes hors d’oevres, beer and wine and performance. Proceeds benefit SFSC Foundation. To order tickets, go to sfscarts.org.
Season Reveal Gala - Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. This sixth annual event benefits the theater. Cocktail attire required. Free admission. Limited seating so RSVP by May 1 to 863-382-2525.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bella Gusto Olive Oil Co., 213 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid. Grand opening for new addition. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Saturday, May 6, from 7-10 p.m., Tabby’s Bar & Grill, 800 U.S. 27 S., Lake Placid. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Three Billy Goats Gruff - Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m., Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College, 600 W. College Dr., Avon Park. Admission is free. This musical is recommended for children ages 5 and up. Tickets are available online at sfscARTS.org or call the SFSC Box Office at 863-784-7178.
Shannon Reed & Scott Dressel (Acoustic Duo) — Sunday, May 7, from 12-3 p.m., Blue Lagoon Saloon, 4120 U.S. 27 N., Sebring. Special brunch menu for Boozy Brunch. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) - Tuesday, May 9, from 6-8 p.m., Eighteen East Restaurant & Bar, 18 E. Main St., Avon Park. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Sebring Elks 3rd Annual Fishing Tournament — Saturday, May 13, from safe light to 1 p.m. off Lake Jackson with launch and weigh in at the Sebring Elks Lodge #1529, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring. Music provided by Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) from 2-5 p.m. There will be a silent auction, raffle, food and beverages. Entry fee is $135 per boat (three fishermen per boat with one under age 16). Fee includes lunch and shirts. Prize money awarded. Open to the public. For details, on the fishing tournament, call 863-381-8856.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Saturday, May 13, from 8-11 p.m., Dock 633, 633 Lake June Road, Lake Placid. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.