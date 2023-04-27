What’s A Jammin’ is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area. News items, which must be submitted at least two weeks in advance, can be sent in writing to the Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall, 321 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring FL, 33870 or email cindy.marshall@ highlandsnewssun.com.
He Said She Said Band - Sunday, April 23, at 7 p.m., at Sheila’s Corner Pub, 407 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring. Free admission. For details, call Sheila’s Pub at 863-214-5645.
Free Movie Night - Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m., Heartland Horses, 4305 Independence St., Avon Park. Movie is “Mamma Mia.” Movie is free but concessions are sold by the Aktion Club of Highlands County to benefit Heartland Horses. Concession stand opens at 7 p.m. Bring a chair. It’s in an outdoor covered movie theater. No other food or drink allowed. For details, call 863-443-0438.
Calico 80s Band - Saturday, April 29, 8-11 p.m., P&J Recreation, 33 S. Scenic Hwy, Frostproof. Free admission.
Krooked Creek Band - Friday, April 28, from 7-10 p.m., The 301 Sebring, 301 Circle Park Dr., Sebring. Free admission.
Lee Allcorn Band - Friday, April 28, from 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27, Lake Placid. Free admission.
Krooked Creek Band - Saturday, April 29, Sugar Sand Distillery, from 7:30-10:30 p.m., 264 Henscratch Road, Lake Placid. Free admission.
Lee Allcorn Band - Saturday, April 29, from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge 2259, 11675 U.S. 98, Sebring. Free admission.
Cinco De Mayo Party - Friday, May 5, from 6-10 p.m., Carlie Lynne’s Bar, 9119 U.S. 27 S., Sebring. Music by Red Headed Stepchild from 7-10 p.m. Free admission.
Amy’s School of Dance Recital - Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College, 600 W. College Dr., Avon Park. Tickets are $10-$15. To order, go to sfscarts.org.
SFSC Foundation Legacy Showcase & Fundraiser — Howl at the Moon - Saturday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m., South Florida State College University Center Auditorium. Social hour is at 5:30 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. Seats are $65 includes hors d’oevres, beer and wine and performance. Proceeds benefit SFSC Foundation. To order tickets, go to sfscarts.org.
Season Reveal Gala - Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. This sixth annual event benefits the theater. Cocktail attire required. Free admission. Limited seating so RSVP by May 1 to 863-382-2525.
Three Billy Goats Gruff - Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m., Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College, 600 W. College Dr., Avon Park. Admission is free. This musical is recommended for children ages 5 and up. Tickets are available online at sfscARTS.org or call the SFSC Box Office at 863-784-7178.