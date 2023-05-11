What’s A Jammin’ is a free entertainment feature that informs the public about local events happening in the Heartland area. News items, which must be submitted at least two weeks in advance, can be sent in writing to the Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall, 321 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring FL, 33870 or email cindy.marshall@ highlandsnewssun.com.
Rick Arnold - Friday, May 12, from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge #2259, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring. Free admission. Dance music from the 1960s to 1980s. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
Rick Arnold - Tuesday, May 16, from 5-8 p.m., VFW Post 4300, 1041 Lakeview Dr., Sebring. Free admission. Dance music from the 1960s to 1980s. For details, call Robin Arnold at 615-382-2858.
Shannon Reed & Earl Mandrell (Acoustic Duo) — Friday, May 19, from 8-11 p.m., Back Alley Bar & Grill, 2710 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring. Free admission. For details, contact Shannon Reed at 863-381-3482.
Calico 80s Band - Friday, May 19, from 6-9 p.m., Sebring Moose Lodge #2259, 11675 U.S. 98 E., Sebring. Free admission. For details, call 863-840-3381.
Sippin’ On The Circle - Saturday, May 20, from 2-8 p.m., on the Historic Circle in downtown Sebring. Craft beer tastings offered. Tickets are $40 at event, for all you can taste “Tasting Bracelets” for sampling all the craft beers. There will be other beverages, food trucks, pretzel necklaces, live music with Outta Hand Band and T-shirts for sale. Proceeds benefit Rotary Club of Highlands County and Highlands Art League.