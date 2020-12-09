You can’t go wrong with a gift that helps bring nature to one’s home! Birds play a vital role in our ecosystem by helping to pollinate and control mosquitoes, pests and weeds. Birdwatching is the number two most popular hobby, and listening to their sweet sounds can be entertaining and very therapeutic.
At Wild Birds Unlimited, Certified Birdfeeding Specialists are trained to show you how to turn your yard into a bird feeding habitat that not only brings song, color and life to your home, but also benefits the wild birds and the environment in your area.
Wild Birds Unlimited isn’t just about selling bird feeders and bird seed. They pride themselves on being able to give the most accurate information and knowledge about our local birds. Based on more than 30 years of research and experience, their products have been designed to be the highest quality bird feeders and bird feeding equipment on the market today. They are so confident about their designs that many of the products carry a lifetime guarantee.
The exclusive, regionally selected bird seed blends will keep your birds coming back for more! It’s as fresh as possible and specially formulated from 100% edible and “bird preferred” seeds without undesirable fillers.
Stop in the store and see many gift ideas for the holidays, including nature ornaments for the Christmas tree, garden accents, unique feeders, birdhouses, bird baths and more. Don’t forget your feathered friends – a special treat to hang on your backyard tree would be greatly enjoyed!
