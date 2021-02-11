Gilbert Carney is the Technical Director at the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of South Florida State College in Avon Park. The 65-year-old Easton, Pa. native has been at the college since 2017. He said, “The theater on campus is on a par with the well-known Starz Theater in Tampa as well as the theaters on Broadway.”
That drew him here from working as the Technical Director of the renowned band, The Bronx Wanderers. They performed at the college in 2016. Carney handled their sound production for the show and fell in love with everything about the 1,400-seat theater.
Carney’s claim is based on his 40 years managing the sound in theaters from Los Angeles to New York and everywhere in between. He’s worked with entertainers like Kris Kristofferson, Barry Manilow, Burt Reynolds, Richie Havens and a host of other class entertainers. His first reaction upon visiting the Wildstein Center was, “Wow!”
When Wayne Newton performed at the Wildstein Center a few years ago, Cindy Garren, the center’s director was in awe when Newton said, “Hi Gil,” when he arrived. She commented to Gil, “Did you pay him to say hi?”
After 40 years in the business, Carney personally knows many of the entertainers who have performed at the college. And they knew the show would be great because he was handling the sound and directing his crew.
“I was born into the business,” said Carney. “My dad was head engineer for Altec Lansing, the company that handled the sound for all theaters back in the day.”
At age 14 he was a theater porter cleaning a theater twice a day. At 16, he was the youngest to every get a union card from IATSE (International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees and Motion Picture Machine Operators of the United States & Canada.)
He worked for Video Projects New York who supplied crews to CBS Sports. Carney worked mainly horse racing and football for them.
Theater is in his blood, but he also has a few hobbies like playing the organ, sailing remote control boats, watching drag racing and loving his toy, a 2007 Ford Mustang.
Asked who was the best entertainer he every worked with, without hesitation he said, “Kris Kristofferson. He is a very generous man. He takes care of everyone.” The worst? “Won’t name her but she was a country music artist.”
After 40 years on the road he began thinking about a gig where he could settle in one place with the love of his life, Penny. As mentioned, he came to South Florida State College to technically direct a show in 2016. “I had one vision of the the theater before I arrived. That changed in an instant when I stepped back stage and entered the control room.” He thinks the theater is a gem.
Later he learned of an opening at the South Florida State College’s theater for a Technical Director. “I was in Ocala and I called to inquire about the position, but was told it was already filled.”
That person turned out not to be a good fit and lucky for theater goers in Highlands County and Northern Snowbirds, Carney was hired by Cindy Garren and a great team was formed.
Carney said, Cindy and I talked for an hour-and-a-half.”
He felt her energy, loved her personality and saw her great talent in choosing the perfect shows. Carney was impressed by the theater and the entire staff along with its Lighting Designer John Snow who has been with the college for over 20 years. Today they work as a wonderful team managing the light and sound so essential for a first class performance.
Many ticket holders have absolutely no idea what it takes to put on a top-rated show or how many people are involved.
It takes anywhere from six to 60 people to make a show run without a hitch. “The Sound of Music, a national show that we did last year involved over 60 people,” said Carney. People manage the spot lights, wardrobe, the stage, video and serve as runners for whatever is needed. The artists bring their own people and Carney works together with their crew and his to create the feel and theater atmosphere to wow the audience.
“I receive a list from the artists weeks before they arrive. They give me their wish list for certain drum kits, bass kits, keyboards, set-up time needs, stage sets, technical requirements and much more. I then negotiate with them, telling them what we can do for them. For the American touring group Abba Mania, the Official Tribute Show who will perform Friday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m., I first received their list January 26th,” said Carney.
Attendees of the Artist Series, Jazz Series and Matinee Series comment on how professional the shows are. And that is because of the talent of Cindy Garren, the Director of Cultural Programming, who brings a blend of varied types of shows to the theater. Add her ability with that of Carney and theater lovers in Highlands County need not fly to Las Vegas or Broadway to enjoy world-class entertainment.
Many venues closed because of COVID-19. Performing arts centers across the world went dark. Broadway closed. To keep many shows running at SFSC safety protocols were put in place for the guests. Many jazz, dance, band, and tribute performers agreed to the theater’s health policies and will bring live performances throughout spring. Many free shows via a grant will run through June 19.
For a list of upcoming shows at the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, visit sfscarts.com. If you’ve never been to a performance put it on your bucket list. You too will leave an afternoon or evening of entertainment saying, “Wow!” And you will have Gil Carney to thank for his expertise in making show after show a memorable experience.