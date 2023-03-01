LAKE PLACID — Motorists are experiencing short backups as construction crews complete two turn lanes and red lights at U.S. 27 and South Lakeview Road in Lake Placid.
But the wait will be worth it, says Mike Williamson, a supervisor with Cobb Site Development of Wauchula, the prime contractor overseeing the modernization of the busy intersection.
Comsite surveyed and graded the ground on which the new off-set turn lanes were cut and will perform the final work, such as putting in new curbs and landscaping, once the road is surfaced. Comsite also oversees the milling crew that removed the existing asphalt, prepared the old road bed and the new lanes for resurfacing. The company also supervises the asphalt crews that lay the new road surface.
South Lakeview Road is on a rise in U.S. 27 just north of Heartland Boulevard. The heavy traffic from Holiday Inn Express, the Raceway gas station, and hundreds of homes on South Lakeview, must exit onto northbound U.S. 27 using a very short entrance lane. Drivers must merge into traffic that’s hitting 60 mph out of Lake Placid, leaving little time for mistakes.
Once the $1.7 million project ends sometime next month, there will be a red light to stop northbound U.S. 27 traffic leaving Lake Placid. While that light is red, Raceway gas station customers and residents from the neighborhoods on South Lakeview Road can turn right onto U.S. 27. They can either cross U.S. 27 to the southbound lanes – or turn right onto U.S. 27 north toward Sebring – when their light is green.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 approaching the new intersection will also have a red light that will hold them until traffic from South Lakeview can cross and turn left onto U.S. 27 south toward Lake Placid.
The work will also allow northbound traffic from Lake Placid to do a U-turn at South Lakeview and return south.
Drivers will be satisfied at how the work improves traffic flow and safety, Williamson said. He said the light poles, curbing and final landscaping will be attractive and increase safety.
Equipment for the new intersection was harder to obtain after Hurricane Ian. The electronics and boxes went to Fort Myers and other parts of South Florida hit by the storm. The metal cabinets for electronics and other components used in traffic control are on that list.
“The work on the intersection has been delayed a little bit,” Williamson said. “Right now, there have been cabinet delays, signalization delays, because things got torn up down south worse than here.”