The Polk County Board of County Commissioners was expected to approve a tax break for a global corporation that wants to set up shop in Lake Alfred.
A few years ago, the Wall Street Journal described Lineage Logistics Services as “the world's largest refrigerated warehousing company.”
Lineage Logistics recently applied for a 10-year Polk County tax break in exchange for building a $125 million warehouse in Lake Alfred which may soon provide “119 new full-time jobs in Polk County paying an average wage of at least 115 percent of the county’s 2022 average annual wage.”
The corporation intends to build a 220,000-square-foot cold storage facility and logistics and distribution center, along with the purchase of related equipment.
Central Florida Development Council President Sean Malott said the land deal should be done soon.
The county commission was expected to pass a 10-year ad valorem tax break of 75 percent in exchange for the corporate investment.
“Based on the Property Appraiser’s Report, it is estimated that $448,360 in ad valorem taxes will be lost each year of the 10-year exemption period (2025 through 2034) if the exemption is approved,” according to a county document. “The county would recognize new ad valorem tax revenue of $149,453 during that time, representing the remaining 25 percent of value. Additionally, annual new tax revenues gained for the School Board, MSTU’s and SWFMD are estimated at to be $602,690, collectively.”