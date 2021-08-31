Winter Haven residents living south of Lake Eloise sent multiple complaint letters to city commissioners recently about traffic associated with utility infrastructure construction detours.
Staff members said the construction detours are temporary and that there are multiple benefits to this particular utility infrastructure project once the construction is finished.
The city borrowed around $22 million at zero interest to replace around five miles of aging water pipe between wastewater treatment plant three (near the CSX Intermodal) to the AdventHealth Fieldhouse. The money is also being spent on an upgraded sewage pipe, a new reclaimed water line, new city-owned dark fiber expansion, and later, a new walking trail on top of the pipes connecting the downtown area to nearly State Road 60. Additional work is not described.
The construction causing temporary traffic problems is a component of the Winter Haven Integrated One Water Master Plan. According to city leaders, water should be a protected resource in the Chain of Lakes city.
Currently, when some residents flush the toilet, some treated wastewater from plant three flows to the Gulf of Mexico. This project will allow staff to recycle that treated wastewater – using it to restore wetlands around Winter Haven, pumping some treated wastewater into the aquifer in partnership with private developers and using treated waste water from plant three for landscaping irrigation.
For example, right now potable drinking water is used to keep the grass green at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Soon reclaimed wastewater will be making flowers bloom at the park and the nearby Winter Haven Garden Center.
Staff with the nation's largest home builder DR Horton and the Forestar Group played a role in this utility infrastructure project. The owner of the “Harmony” land signed a developer's agreement with the city a few months ago. In exchange for donating land to place the pipes and trail, the developer will get to build up to 1,163 houses, a 150-room hotel and 20,000 of retail on the property.
The Harmony developer will be piping some treated city wastewater into the Upper Floridan Aquifer one day as part of the developer's agreement. Construction could start by 2022.
Commissioner JP Powell said some residents who sent complaint letters about utility infrastructure construction disrupting car traffic, also complained about CSX train traffic adding to the traffic problem.
“That is the issue that is the hardest for us,” Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres said.
CSX trains are supposed to drive through the city around midnight and before sunrise. Sometimes those trains run late. Stavres said periodically a train pulls into the intermodal around noon.
Winter Haven Water Director Gary Hubbard said 23,000 feet of 24-inch pipe is being laid into the ground to serve future generations.
A 16-inch water line will also be dug from Eloise Loop Road to Eagle Lake Loop Road. Polk Regional Water Cooperative member governments will be placing dozens of miles of similar water pipe in the coming years.
In the future, saltwater sucked from deep under the ground near State Road 60 and Walk-In-Water Road east of Lake Wales will get treated and piped to the Four Corners area, Bartow, Eagle Lake, Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred. PRWC member governments borrowed around $240 million from the federal government to initiate the construction process.
The cities of Lake Wales, Haines City and Davenport voted to build city-owned desalination infrastructure.