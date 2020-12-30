Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives with the Computer Crimes Unit concluded a month-long special operation to find and arrest those in possession of child pornography on Dec. 21.
Operation Guardians of the Innocence VI resulted in the arrests of 13 people on 2,347 separate felony charges.
“We are committed to protecting our children from those who possess and distribute child pornography,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said. “The men arrested in this operation create a market for these kinds of horrific images that are dependent upon the continued sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide.
“Each time these images and videos are uploaded and shared these children are victimized again and again,” he continued. “I appreciate the hard work our detectives did that was necessary to file these charges."
At the time of arrest, detectives seized all known electronic communications devices belonging to the suspects, with forensic searches of those devices to follow. Those searches could turn up additional images and/or videos depicting child pornography, and the suspects would be additionally charged as needed.
Attempts are also made to identify the children in various images and videos.
The youngest person arrested was 20 years old, while the oldest was 47 years old. A list of those arrested is available at PolkSheriff.org.