A 13-year-old Lake Wales child was killed after being hit by a vehicle while waiting for his school bus to arrive in the early morning hours, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
According to Lake Wales Police reports, the crash occurred in the area of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street at about 6:15 a.m.
Police say Jadin Galindo was struck by a 2013 GMC Sierra truck as he was sitting near the center of the paved alleyway about 30 feet from Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue. The area is described in reports as being “dark and foggy” with “no street lights” in the immediate area, only ambient light from the nearby Florida’s Natural Growers citrus plant.
The child lives in Lake Wales and attended McLaughlin Middle School.
According to reports, the GMC Sierra was headed east on Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and turned north into the alleyway where Jadin was struck.
Galindo was transported to the Lake Wales Advent Health by Polk County Emergency Medical Services, where the child succumbed to his injuries.
In a press release issued today, police said the GMS was driven by 47-year-old Sherry Kinney of Bartow. Kimberly Johnson, age 33, also of Bartow, was the front passenger in the GMC, and neither Johnson nor Kinney were injured in the crash, police said.
Neither speed nor impairment was reported as a factor in the crash.
“This investigation is active and ongoing,” said David Black, Lake Wales Deputy Chief of Police, in the release. “Our hearts break for all those involved and the loss of such a young man.”
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. Tips may also be reported anonymously at Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Police say to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers: Call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), from your cell phone – dial **TIPS, visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.