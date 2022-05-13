The city of Winter Haven has $14.12 million budgeted for upgrading the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center – and it is the community’s choice as to whether the old building is razed and a brand new complex is built with all modern upgrades – or keep the old gymnasium and try to “add” to it and “tie-in” the expansion.
The current Recreational and Cultural Center’s gymnasium, located at 801 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. NE was built in 1974.
Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres presented the comparison via Powerpoint presentation of the Florence Villa CRA Advisory Committee Update.
Stavres said the city of Winter Haven and the Board of Directors have made no decisions yet, but rather are gathering as much input from the community in last Thursday’s meeting, as well as the next meeting on May 26.
The existing 20,294 square-foot building has a 7,160 square-foot gymnasium, whereas the proposed new building would have 37,000 square-foot and feature a 17,000 square-foot double multi-use gymnasium, a new zero-grade entry swimming pool, a splashpad, new playground, outdoor sport court, and all the amenities of an upgraded fitness center, community meeting space, library/technology area with WiFi, business support area, kitchen (caterer), offices, restrooms and additional storage.
Stavres said the city has secured $14.2 million to tackle the entire site.
“That means you could potentially do away with this building, build a new building and operate it at a fraction of a cost of what it costs to operate it presently,” Stavres said.
In 2019, Straughn Trout Architects were commissioned to do a feasibility and spatial analysis study for the center.
In 2020, based on those findings, the project’s cost increased from an initial $1.5 million to $5.2 million, Stavres said, and in 2021, taking into consideration additional amenities outside the building, the project increased to $9.88 million. Now in 2022, the budget has been raised to $14.2 million to build everything new and account for fluctuations in construction costs.
Straughn Trout’s feasibility study pointed out some challenges of just “adding on” to the current facility are that there is a need for mechanical HVAC, plumbing, electrical, data, the existing building was not required to install a fire suppression system at the time it was constructed, the gym floor sub slab is old and deteriorating, and the current walls and beams “limit opportunities to efficiently expand the current structure.”
During public comment time, residents asked about losing one of the baseball fields in the new design, and Stavres reminded them there are new fields being built at Lake Maude.
Additionally, residents discussed the floor of the new gymnasium and whether it would be a multi-use floor. Stavres noted that the floor at the AdventField House had to be built to NBA standards, but that it is not used for banquets and community events. If it were, it would need to be covered, he said.
One resident said children want a building that reflects them and the culture of today – a modern building with WiFi and amenities that are new and current.
Eight laptops were placed at the back of the room during the meeting, so residents could visit the city’s survey online and register feedback as to the following question:
Which of the following do you prefer?
- Remodeling the existing Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center.
- Rebuilding the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center.
- Leaving the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center as it is.
The question is also available on the city’s website, and those who wish to fill out a paper copy of the survey instead can visit the City of Winter Haven to do so.
The next community input meeting is to be held May 26 at the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center from 5 to 7 p.m.
The design and permitting process is expected to take about 7-10 months. Once construction begins in 2023, the project will take about 12 months to complete.
To view the city’s Project Update and proposed plans visit:
Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center Project Update (mywinterhaven.com)
To view the survey online and register your input, visit:
Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center Survey (typeform.com)
