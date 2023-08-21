14th Annual Honoring Our Heroes - Remembering the Day

WINTER HAVEN - The Polk County Veteran's Council along with all Polk County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies are coordinating an event marking the 22nd anniversary of 9-11 that honors to all Polk County's first responders while paying tribute to those who lost their lives on that fateful day, according to a City of Winter Haven media release issued last week. The event also honors all law enforcement, fire fighters, EMT and military members both currently serving and retired.
The event, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 will kick off with a Freedom Walk at 5:30 p.m. - a way to symbolically honor all first responders as walkers "put one foot in front of the other" to pay tribute to the dedication and sacrifices each first responder makes every day. The Freedom Walk will be led by the Lake Region High School Marine JROTC honor guard as the walkers wind through downtown Winter Haven.
A boot display will give honor to each Polk County hero who has perished in the line of duty. This includes law enforcement, fire/EMT as well as military.
Local Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will have the honor of leading the pledge of allegiance. A multi-agency Honor Guard will present the colors and law enforcement agencies from across the county will have displays on hand.
Winter Haven Public Safety is the sponsoring agency for the event with the Winter Haven Police and Fire Departments leading the charge. All law enforcement and fire agencies in Polk County are set to participate in this memorable event, the city reports.
Honoring Our Heroes - Remembering the Day will take place on Monday, September 11, 2023, in beautiful South Central Park in Downtown Winter Haven. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. featuring the Freedom Walk to honor all Military, Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters and EMS heroes, followed by a moving service that will pay tribute to all heroes who call Polk County home.
Registration for the Freedom Walk will begin at 4:30 p.m.
"This event is a way to pull all of Polk County together and show our local heroes how much they mean to us," said Gary Clark, Chairman of the Polk County Veteran's Council. "As a community, we should pay tribute to all of those who serve us on a daily basis, putting their lives on the line whether here at home or abroad."
For more information about the event, contact Jamie Brown at the Winter Haven Police Department, 863-291-6178 or jbrown@mywinterhaven.com