The Board of County Commissioners allocated $17 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to create the Polk County Rental and Utilities Assistance program.
Starting June 1, the county will start taking applications from Polk County residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will pay up to $12,000 in assistance directly to landlords, property management and utility companies on behalf of qualifying Polk County residents.
“Applicants must be delinquent on rent or utilities at the time of their application,” said Tamara West, Polk County’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Manager. “An on-line portal will begin accepting applications on June 1 and a call center will open at a.m. on the same day.”
Funds are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis until the allocation is gone.
More information about income restrictions, the paperwork required to apply, and other program eligibility requirements is available on the county website at www.polk-county.net/covid-19/rental-and-utilities-assistance-program.