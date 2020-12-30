What is there to say about 2020 that hasn’t been said or written?
With that in mind, the staff of the Winter Haven Sun and Polk News-Sun instead took a look through our photo archives from the past year, brushing off some of our favorite images from this year, with a particular emphasis on the beginning of the year — both because everything pre-pandemic now feels so long ago and as a reminder that 2020 started out normal enough, at least.
We hope you’ll enjoy this look back as we all eagerly look forward to 2021 — Happy New Year!