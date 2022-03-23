Politicians who represent Polk County residents in Tallahassee appear to have secured nearly a billion dollars for their constituents during the 2022 legislative session that ended recently.
Unless Gov. Ron DeSantis vetos one of the line items funding a local project, about $967 million will be awarded to Polk County water infrastructure projects between this year and 2026 according to county lobbyist Frank Bernardino, of Anfield Consulting, who spoke at a Polk Regional Water Cooperative meeting on March 16.
Approximately $571 million should be appropriated to help build two PRWC desalination plants in Polk County and roughly 30 miles of water pipe to connect various local cities to these plants over the next few years.
Other highlights include: $160 million for wastewater treatment plant three expansion in Winter Haven; $43 million for One Water Peace Creek Development in Winter Haven; $40 million for septic to sewer projects in Winter Haven; $30 million for Headwaters of the Everglades / Polk County; $30 million for Lake May / Lake Shipp Restoration Phase One in Winter Haven; $22 million for Peace Creek Water Preservation Project / Polk County; $15 million for stormwater enhancement in Winter Haven; $11 million for wastewater expansion at Cypresswood in Winter Haven; $10 million for water plant upgrades near Pollard Road in Winter Haven; $6.1 million for a new wellfield near Pollard Road in Winter Haven; $5.75 million for wastewater treatment in Bartow; $3.5 million for Sapphire Necklace creation in Winter Haven; $3.3 million for a water resource center in Winter Haven; $3.2 million for road and drainage in Lake Hamilton; $3 million for wastewater treatment expansion in Haines City; $2.8 million for a reclaimed water project near Lake Ashton in Winter Haven; $2.7 million for an advanced treatment feasibility project in Haines City; $2.75 million for water treatment upgrades in Bartow; $2.6 million for wastewater expansion in Frostproof; $1.6 million for wastewater collection near Crooked Lake / Polk County; $1.5 million for Lake Howard Watershed Treatment Enhancement in Winter Haven; wastewater treatment upgrades in Auburndale; $500,000 for utility system rehab in Auburndale; $500,000 for wastewater in Bartow; $375,000 for water plant conversion in Bartow;$225,000 for water treatment conversion in Bartow; $225,000 for stormwater treatment in Eagle Lake and finally $125,000 wastewater conversion in Bartow.
State Rep. Sam Killebrew said FY2022 Florida Senate Appropriations Chair Sen. Kelli Stargel was instrumental in securing much of this funding.
Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said this is amazing news.
“I want to thank our Polk County delegation,” Herr said. “I think our delegation represented the citizens of Polk County well. They had a very successful session.”
In addition to Sen. Stargel, the Polk County delegation includes: Sen. Ben Albritton, Sen Danny Burgess, Rep. Melony Bell, Rep. Colleen Burton, Rep. Sam Killebrew and Rep. Josie Tomkow.
State Rep. Fred Hawkins helped secure money for Frostproof in the legislative session. As a result of electoral map changes that were recently approved, however, Hawkins no longer represents Polk County.