On Nov. 22 the Polk County Commission approved $2.3 million in federal America Rescue Plan funding to encourage a developer to build more affordable senior housing in Winter Haven.
Grove Manor Apartments will be a three-story, 42-unit apartment complex located at 217 Avenue O NE near Lake Maude.
The same developer is also using approved ARP funding to renovate another 42-unit affordable senior housing complex on Third Street in Winter Haven.
The two projects, both all one bedroom / one bath units for low income people over the age of 62, are estimated to cost $27 million, Smith and Henzy Affordable Group Vice President Rick Crogan said.
“We don't want it to look like an affordable housing development,” Crogan said.
The project is in partnership with the Winter Haven Housing Authority, which can take ownership of the two properties after 15 years for $1 according to the contract.
“It's another outward commitment of the county's willingness to contribute funding for affordable housing investments to be made in Polk County,” Polk County Manager Bill Beasley said. “This is a good news item.
Polk County Commission Chair Martha Santiago agreed.
“We need to keep sharing this great news with the public,” Santiago said.