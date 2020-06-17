The Lakeland Juneteenth Committee announced it’s 28th Annual Juneteenth Observance to be held on Saturday June 20, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Munn Park in Downtown Lakeland.
This year’s theme is: “Honoring The Ancestors of 401 Years (1619 -2020).”
The event will feature programs and information on women leaders, Florida’s Amendment 4, a historical program and performances throughout the day.
The observance of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Cel-Liberation Day, is a holiday celebrated annually on June 19. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union general Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.
For additional information regarding the program, please call (863) 816-6480, (863) 816-3349 or email Doris Moore Bailey at bailey.dmb@gmail.com.