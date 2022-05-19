Dozens of volunteers with the Salvation Army of East Polk County, the Freedom Church of Eloise, First Baptist Church of Wahneta and others worked in partnership with National Association of Letter Carriers postal workers in Winter Haven for the 30th Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 14.
Thousands of pounds of food are donated each year to benefit local food pantries. The postal workers leave the post office early and they start returning in the afternoon, with their trucks loaded down with donated food left beside mailboxes that volunteers then transfer to other trucks for distribution.
“The Salvation Army is grateful that we are able to participate in this event after a two-year break due to COVID restrictions,” Salvation Army of East Polk County Social Services Director Diana Woodhead said. “The food received from this drive is needed to assist families in our community who need help with food to feed their families.”
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the country's largest one-day food drive, feeding millions of families, according to a press release.
"Part of our mission is to always give back in whatever way we can," National Association of Letter Carriers Winter Haven Branch Vice President Lisa Lee Hing said.
The food drive is always held in May when many public school meal programs are suspended for the summer.
About 200,000 letter carriers collected the donations nationwide on May 14.
The Salvation Army of East Polk County has organized the annual event in Winter Haven for many years. Next year, the Freedom Church of Eloise will be taking over the primary organization of the event.