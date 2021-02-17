During a recent Polk Transportation Organization meeting, Winter Haven Planning Manager Sean Byers said that, over the next five years, $369 million in road projects may be built.
The following road projects were discussed at the Feb. 11 meeting in Winter Haven.
“The biggest project we have ever seen come near the city is the first phase of the Central Polk Parkway,” Byers said.
Phase One is a $272 million project that will extend the Polk Parkway six miles to U.S. 17,
near the Bartow Airport, and construction is scheduled for 2023-25.
Phase Two will extend the parkway to S.R. 60, roughly near 91 Mine Road and the Connorsville neighborhood, sometime after 2026.
Among the other projects Byers discussed, around $2.7 million is going to be spent improving the intersection of U.S. 17 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven in 2022.
Also, around $5.8 million has been allocated for the widening of Lucerne Park Road from the Florence Villa area to the Walmart Distribution Center. The second phase of this project is likely to be built sometime after 2026.
Finally, a $38.2 million bridge over the train tracks crossing S.R. 60, west of Lake Wales, is scheduled to be built between 2023-24.