The Polk County Board of County Commissioners hosted a public hearing on Jan. 17 to consider a tax break for a firm that wants to invest about $420 million in Winter Haven.
“The company also intends to invest more than $420 million in the construction of a 1,450,000 square foot advanced food and beverage manufacturing facility, along with the purchase of related equipment, at the Intermodal Logistics Center in Winter Haven,” a county document stated.
Winter Haven Economic Development Council President Bruce Lyon and Central Florida Development Council President Sean Mallott presented the proposal to the commissioners.
The firm that applied for the tax break is called Banana George LLC. Banana George was a famous Winter Haven barefoot waterski athlete who passed away in 2013.
“Banana George LLC is a family owned, national business specializing in the beverage chain, and they plan to purchase 64 acres at the intermodal logistics center in Winter Haven,” Mallott said. “They plan to build an advanced manufacturing facility of approximately 1.45 million square feet which is a pretty large project.”
Mallott said if the proposal is approved and the proposed investments made, the investors would be hiring around 139 high paid employees to work at the facility.
If the tax break is approved at second reading, Banana George LLC would qualify for about a 95 percent reduction in ad valorem taxes between 2026 and 2035 or around $2.4 million in lost tax revenue for the city of Winter Haven. If approved, new taxes of about $2.5 million per each would go to Polk County Public Schools and the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Pollard Road is being extended from Eloise Loop Road to the intermodal rail yard meaning staff will soon have two ways to get to the rail yard. Currently the only entrance is on State Road 60.
With Coca Cola Beverages Florida and Florida Can Manufacturing opening recently at the yard, it's common to see rush hour traffic coming and going from the yard now.