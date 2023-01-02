Winter Haven officers recently made a significant arrest for trafficking amounts of narcotics.
On Dec. 28, at about 5:37 p.m., officers observed a truck driving in the area of Lake Shipp South and 7th St. SW with dark tinted windows. A lawful traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, 61 year-old Floyd Hintteon Green, Jr., of Winter Haven.
Green allowed officers to search his vehicle where a black toiletry-style bag was located behind the driver’s seat. Inside of the bag were three separate baggies and a container shaped like a soft drink bottle with duct tape around it.
All totaled, officers discovered 442.3 grams of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl mixture, 26.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 2.2 grams of Fentanyl, according to a Winter Haven Police Department report.
“Our officers continue their dedicated efforts to find these drugs and get them off the street,” said Police Chief David Brannan. “The Fentanyl crisis is putting our officers and citizens at risk daily, but we will not stop focusing on this dangerous drug and the people who choose to use or sell it.”
Green served two and a half years in state prison for trafficking methamphetamine and was released in December 2020.
Green was booked into the Polk County Jail on the following charges:
Trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
He also received a citation for the dark tint on the windows, which measured at 3 percent.