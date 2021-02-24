Melanie's Cutting Edge owner Melanie Brown Culpepper, center, Rhona Bryan and Terica Moore are hosting a 5K fundraiser for Culpepper's Cardiac Foundation on Saturday, Feb. 27, in Lake Hartridge Park.
“This is for heart awareness, in honor of Michael Culpepper, to help benefit first responders,” Brown Culpepper said.
Pre-register for $35 by stopping by the salon. Cost is $40 on the day of the event.
Each participant receives a t-shirt and a “swag bag” and there will be medals for best-dressed superhero or best-dressed first responder.
The event is a 5K walk and not a run, according to organizers. DJ Red will keep the music beating and the event is sponsored by Mannix Pools and Grills, Caribbean Bay and Imperial Roofing.