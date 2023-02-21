Detectives from the Special Victims Unit at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Poinciana Christian school 9th grade teacher’s assistant early Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, 2023. According to reports, 53-year-old Roberto Diaz, employed by the Poinciana Christian Preparatory School South at 601 Walnut Steet in Poinciana, was charged with Sex Offense on a Student by Authority Figure (F2). Diaz also taught a Bible studies class at the school.
“It infuriates me that someone in this kind of a position, as an educator, role model, a religious instructor, and a person of influence, would attempt to take advantage of a student for his own sexual satisfaction. He should be locked up in prison and never have access to schools or children again,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, in a media release issued Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Monday, Feb. 20 at about 6:15 p.m., after an 18-year-old student told school staff that Diaz had sent her about six messages between Feb. 6 – Feb. 14 via the WhatsApp messaging app asking her for photos of herself, including a request for one in the nude.
The victim said she refused Diaz’s requests and told Diaz to stop sending her messages.
The victim also stated that on Feb. 15, Diaz placed his hand on her chin and neck area and attempted to kiss her and touch her breast.
School officials notified the Polk County Sheriff’s Office about the allegations. They informed detectives that Diaz was suspended immediately pending the investigation.
During an interview with detectives, Diaz admitted that he kissed the victim and touched her breast against her will. He also admitted to asking her for a nude photo of herself.
Roberto Diaz was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center.
Any inquiries regarding Diaz’s employment status should be made to Poinciana Christian Preparatory School South.