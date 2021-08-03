When students return to Snively Elementary after summer break, they will be able to see a couple of new murals in the halls.
Principal Diane Rosebrough said she is hoping Growing Positivity founder Kurtis Flanders can help her find more mural artists to help beautify the school even more later this year.
Rosebrough, Flanders and Assistant Principal Tony Johnson said the more murals that get painted this year, the better.
The trio is hoping that Polk County Public Schools Community Liaison Director Steve Warner can turn this into a pilot project and possibly partner with artists to beautify other public schools in the future.
In addition to painting the halls and maybe the cafeteria, Rosebrough said her staff also needs help cleaning out the campus butterfly garden. Volunteers who took care of the garden in the past were not able to care for the garden during the pandemic.
Rosebrough and Flanders met toward the end of 2020. Midwest Food Bank, The Freedom Church, Flanders and Warner teamed up during the pandemic to distribute emergency food at schools including Snively.
While distributing emergency food to parents one day, Flanders noticed some existing murals at the school. When Rosebrough said she wanted more, Flanders took that as a challenge.
Rosebrough became principal around a decade ago. She said the walls of the school were Navy blue and white at the time and that the school looked institutionalized. Her daughter was dating a Polk State College professor at the time, who helped paint the first seven murals at Snively.
“You get warm, you get friendly and you get color,” Rosebrough said. “That is so important.”
Growing Positivity volunteers helped to paint two new murals at Snively Elementary last week.
Drake Arnold and his significant other Rae Grand of Ocala drove to Eloise to paint a tiger and a colorful abstract mural. Arnold drove down twice to put some finishing touches on his tiger mural.
Arnold is a full-time artist who tries to give back to the community as often as he can afford to do so. It's the first mural he has ever done in a school.
“It's really nice to do something for the kids,” Arnold said.
Check out the artists at - http://www.drakearnold.com/ and https://raegrand.com/
To inquire about volunteering, contact Flanders at growingpositivityinc@gmail.com