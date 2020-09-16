From time to time, different scams will pop-up on our radar. It’s really disappointing that some folks are always looking for ways to take advantage of others.

We’ve had three scams recently that caught our attention, and I think it’s imperative that I pass along the information with the hope that nobody around here will fall victim to any of them.

The first scam involved a telephone call in which the caller identified himself as a Polk County Sheriff’s Office sergeant. He told his potential victims that there was a warrant for their arrest and that, in order to clear up the warrant, they needed to bring cash to a Bitcoin machine at a convenience store.

Nobody from the Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency will ever call and tell you that you need to pay money to clear up a warrant.

Never.

One scammer emailed a victim threatening harm to others unless the victim sent them a large sum of money.

And another scam that’s been making the rounds involves an email that is made to look like it came from the Social Security Administration. The scammers were attempting to get the victim’s personal information.

Folks, guard your money and personal information carefully.

Be suspicious, discuss these types of calls and emails with your family, and report anything suspicious to authorities.

And for those of you reading this who have elderly family or friends, talk to them about these scams so they don’t become a victim as well.

Please visit our website polksheriff.org and look for the “Scam Reporting” section for more details on how to protect yourself, and where to report scams.

—

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.