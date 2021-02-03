A Fort Meade community leader was laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Jan. 29.
Air Force veteran John W. McKinnon Jr. was a longtime quartermaster at Fort Meade VFW Post 11179 and he also served as a former vice commander at American Legion Post 23 in Fort Meade.
A group of veterans on motorcycles and some family and friends in cars were escorted to the military cemetery last weekend by Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
“Everything he did, he served,” VFW Post 11179 officer Lisa Weems said. “He left here a better place than when he arrived.”
A few years ago, McKinnon was interviewed as part of a story featuring area veterans. He was asked why he joined the U.S. Airforce and what he learned from the experience.
"It was my duty," McKinnon said. "It's what we did, either you were drafted or you chose to enlist and I chose to enlist."
According to his neighbors, McKinnon had always been good at fixing things. After being deployed to Korea in the 1960s, McKinnon repaired encryption machines as a communications specialist. After an honorable discharge, McKinnon worked as a technician at Michigan Bell Telephone Company for 30 years.
He and his wife Trudy retired in Fort Meade in 2013.
"The Air Force built a sense of comradeship with others who served," McKinnon said in 2017. "It taught me to give more back to those around me. My wife and I have (since) worked to improve the community we live in."
John's friends and family spent some time together at Bartow American Legion Post 3 after the inurnment service in Bushnell.
“John McKinnon was one hell of a man,” VFW Post 11179 Commander William Lambert said.
Several of his friends said that John did not just serve his country in the Air Force. They said he was also a man who dedicated his life to making the Fort Meade community and the Oakview Lakes subdivision a better place to live.
John and his loving bride Trudy used to dress up as clowns to cheer up children who were in the hospital, friends said. He helped to raise money so that ROTC high school students in Fort Meade, Wauchula and Avon Park could get a college education. VFW members said John was all about detailed planning and the financial ledgers at the post were always accurate.
McKinnon was president of the Oakview Lakes Home Owners Association at the time of his passing.
McKinnon passed away at age 78. According to his obituary, Mr. McKinnon is survived by his wife Trudy and sons, Mark McKinnon of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Matthew McKinnon of Muskegon, Mich., both of whom traveled to Florida to attend the military service.