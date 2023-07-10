Most developers might not want a large piece of land sandwiched between Interstate 4 in Central Florida and the Amazon Fulfillment Center, but Circuit Florida’s developer, Paul Scarpello, saw possibilities with the awkward-shaped land and planted the luxury motorsports club in the 52 acres formerly inhabited only by cows.
The site, situated along a half mile stretch of Interstate 4 between Orlando and Tampa, kicked off construction in May 2022, and will open to members this December.
Circuit Florida is the only private motorsports club in Florida where members can stay overnight anytime and for any duration within their privately owned condominiums, Scarpello says.
Scarpello says he saw the need for an accessible driving track in central Florida, combined with luxury condos, and thought, “What if I could find the right parcel to build this club?”
On June 26, Circuit Florida announced their final approval from the State of Florida granting permission for them to sell their 75 residential condominiums.
Noise is the one of the things people think about, he says, when they think of a track for street and race cars.
But the land itself would not lend itself to such development as houses, for example, because of the highway noise and the noise from trucks going in and out of the nearby warehouses.
The strategic spot will prove beneficial for Circuit Florida, he believes.
The next closest track is about 2 hours away. Circuit Florida is located between Orlando and Tampa, giving easy access either way.
Scarpello navigated the various planned development meetings that come with such a large endeavor, noting that working with the City of Auburndale was a great experience.
Julie Womble, City of Auburndale Director of Development, said the city facilitated a very good turnaround for Circuit Florida, as they also do for other developments, taking comments from city meetings back to the developer quickly so they can address the issues in their site plan.
It’s a ten-day review process, with a public hearing, she notes.
The city commission gave great recommendations on things regarding noise, which Circuit Florida was very “accommodating” to address.
The use of the land fits, she notes.
“It’s a really great example of land that is in an odd location behind warehousing,” Womble adds.
“What an innovative thing to put between a massive interstate and a warehouse.”
A world-class track
The 1.7-mile driving circuit, available only to members, has been upgraded, with final surfacing planned for late October.
Renowned track designer Bob Barnard has served as the project’s designer and motorsports consultant.
His 35-year professional career is connected to famous tracks, including Road Atlanta, Phillip Island, Daytona International Speedway, and more, worldwide.
Circuit Florida’s track features a significant elevation change, 14 varying turns and a total of 4 straights profiled at over 100 mph., with the longest 1,800-foot straight entering from a sweeping turn and profiled to top out at 150 mph. in a Porsche GT3, Scarpello says.
The track is not one for spectators, rather, it’s for the members of the private motorsports club who want a place to get out and drive their street and race cars.
“This is a sport where you don’t have to be a great driver to have fun,” Scarpello says.
Private memberships
There are three membership levels with the Estate Membership available only to Circuit Florida condo owners. The Limited Membership is open to non-owners with a maximum of just 25 offered at this time, and the Corporate Membership is for entities that either own a Circuit Florida condo or rent an on-site commercial space. Each membership includes driving circuit time (up to 160 days for Estate Members), circuit access for driving guests, use of Circuit Florida amenities and more.
Other club amenities include a member concierge, available cleaning services, a canopy-covered paddock area, a member clubhouse with locker room, gym and pool, a lounge and restaurant with elevated views of the circuit, and a conference center with training rooms that can be used for hosting events. There will also be a separate climate-controlled facility for storing members’ vehicles, as well as a service building with bays for servicing, detailing, and inspecting members’ cars.
Progress
Circuit Florida’s first phase of construction is now complete. With the site having been fully graded, interior roads paved, and all site utility work completed, the first of two club buildings is finished. The sales office is now open for interested club member visits and tours. All 13 residential building sites are pad-ready, with construction progressing on the first condominium. Three more are planned to begin by August.
The lowest condo price runs around $460,000 and the estimated valuation of the property is somewhere between $90 million - $100 million, Scarpello says.
Though the track is not open to the general public, Scarpello does hope to get some corporate partnerships going, for example, something like a tire manufacturer using their track to test their tires.
Each of the 75 condos is a 2-story townhome-style unit with living areas ranging from 863 to 2,837 square feet, with climate-controlled garage space for up to six cars (more if a lift is used.)
Of those units, 22 will be eligible for short-term rental.
As Scarpello walks the property, with the Florida sunshine on his face and a gentle breeze blowing, he reflects once more on the location of Circuit Florida.
“With great weather year-round and close proximity to Florida’s premier tourist attractions, we expect Circuit Florida to interest not only local Floridians, but also snowbirds seeking a vacation home,” Scarpello says.
“From driving on the private road course, enjoying club amenities, and relaxing alongside other members, we’ve created a true enthusiast community.”
Circuit Florida plans to open to members in December 2023. For information on membership, residential condo ownership, events and more, visit www.circuitflorida.com.