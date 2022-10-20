Auburndale’s new police chief has a laundry list of short and long-term plans for the department and he’s hitting the ground running. One of his first goals is to encourage higher education for the agency’s members.
“By the time I am ready to leave the agency, I want qualified members within the agency to take command level positions,” said Chief Terry Storie. “I would like to see the entire command staff, including the Chief of Police, come from within the Auburndale Police Department.”
Storie is excited to watch members of the department grow into leadership positions.
“There are a lot of very hardworking and capable officers and supervisors working here. I am excited to see them go forward with higher education and command level training,” he said. “A better educated police department is so very important to any community.”
Storie replaces Andy Ray who recently retired.
“I want to thank Chief Ray for approaching me with this opportunity,” he said. “I am very aware of the size shoes I am filling. From the interim Chief Sammy Taylor, Chief Nolan McLeod, Chief Chris Nelson to Chief Andy Ray, the shoes just keep getting bigger and bigger. I’ll do my best to continue that trend.”
Storie, an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan, began his law enforcement career in 1986 as a Deputy Sheriff for the Burt County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office prior to enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge as an E-4 Corporal in 1991, he completed the Law Enforcement Academy at Polk Community College in May of 1992.
He started with the Sheriff’s office in Highlands County as a Deputy then transferred to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in March of 1993. Upon his retirement with 28 years of service with PCSO and working through the ranks to the position of Captain, he began serving the city of Auburndale.
Storie is married with four adult children and three grandchildren. Along with his passion for law enforcement, he enjoys hunting, fishing, cooking and has his pilot’s license. Storie used to enjoy the thrill of skydiving, but when he and his wife began having children, he stopped.
“Life insurance doesn’t cover sky diving deaths,” he joked.
Storie began his employment with the Auburndale Police Department as a Lieutenant in February 2022, in a succession plan to the position of Police Chief. City Manager Jeff Tillman knows Storie is the right man for the job.
“I feel Chief Storie’s outstanding professional leadership qualities and nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience has produced an exceptional candidate,” he said. “I am extremely excited for the energy he brings to this position and I am certain he will continue with the department’s motto: providing professional police service.”
As chief, Storie wants to focus on traffic enforcement within the city. The department started a traffic unit and Storie plans to expand it to four positions and have a presence seven days a week.
“Traffic crashes are occurring far too often in the city of Auburndale,” he explained. “It will be the mission of the traffic unit to keep the public safe while they are on our roadways through education and enforcement.”
But the job can be challenging in many ways.
“The national news media coverage of law enforcement hasn’t always been friendly,” he noted. “We must work extremely hard to demonstrate to our citizens much of what they see on the national news about the police isn’t really who we are.We are here to help and we must work extra hard to make sure people know it.”
As for Auburndale, he said the most challenging thing is growing the police department to keep up with the city’s booming population growth.
“We must continue to provide a high level of professional police service to the citizens and calls for service are not declining with the booming growth. Every decision I make as the Chief of Police will be centered around what is best for the city, the police department and our citizens,” he said. “This police department is the best kept secret in all of Central Florida.”