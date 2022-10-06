Kristina Schuster thought of a different way to help the local community meet and adopt local cats and kittens. She recently opened Purrology – a Lakeland cat café where you can pay to sit and play with furry felines and grab a coffee or tea. Cat cafes are nothing new to the U.S., but this is the first for Polk County.
“If you can’t (or don’t) have pets, you can come and get your fix of playing with the kitties,” said Schuster. “You can mingle with them and don’t have to adopt, but so far we’ve adopted five cats and we have five more applications.”
Purrology’s cat lounge can be booked by the hour for hands-on interactions with free-roaming cats. Visitors pay just $12 per hour (10 guests at a time) and reservations can be made on their website. Schuster’s first full weekend in September, she was sold out.
“I’ve noticed a lot of people coming in are thankful there is a cat café because their landlords won’t allow them to have pets. So, it’s a way for them to come and relax with the cats,” she said. “Families love it because they can interact with the cats. It’s more of a hands-on experience. They’re able to find the perfect member for their family by watching what cats socialize with the members in their households.”
All of the cats in the lounge are up for adoption and have been fully vaccinated and fixed, she said. They work with TLC Pet Snip Inc. and local animal control.
“The cats can stay as long as they need to. Our goal is to see adoptions increase,” she emphasized. Kittens are $50 to adopt and older cats are $25.
Florida Southern College student Kaya Nayback grew up with cats and wanted to see what Purrology was all about. “I heard about it from a friend and wanted to come,” she said. “I’ve fostered animals in the past and wanted to see a cat café.”
Cat cafes became a trend overseas starting in the late 1990s in Taiwan, according to kittentoob.com.
“Today there are businesses like this all around the globe,” according to the website. “In fact, they exist in Asia, Europe, Canada and the United States, as well as Australia.”
Kittentoob.com feels the cafes provide an opportunity for people to relax in an environment unlike anything else.
“It’s proven that petting an animal can improve a person’s overall physical and mental health, helping to stave off depression and reduce blood pressure,” stated the site. “People that spend enough time in these types of facilities can become more relaxed and start to enjoy some tangible benefits as a result of being there.”
Schuster loves the interaction with the cats. “I come in each day and they are ready to greet me by the door and I love it,” she said.
Right outside the lounge is a café with coffee – cold brew, macchiato, iced coffee and others from Patriot Coffee Roasters in Lakeland. You can also order teas like matcha or chai and specialty drinks such as Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade, Mint Energizer and Italian sodas. And you can find Vegan treats from Mike and Mike’s Desserts.
Schuster visited a cat café in Georgia and really liked the concept. “I came home and planned out (opening one). I have always liked cats and have two at home,” she said. “Now it’s great to see the local support.”
Purrology also has space for birthday parties or corporate events in the café area. Children one and under are free and any children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Purrology is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 5343 S. Florida Ave.