More than 100 Polk County Sheriff's Office staff members were recognized for excellence during the 2022 PCSO Annual Awards Ceremony at the Lake Eva Events Center in Haines City on April 21.
PCSO Deputy Sheriff Eric Lawes was named the 2022 PCSO deputy sheriff of the Year. Lawes also earned a Purple Heart award, a Polk County Police Chief's Association Distinguished Service Award, deputy sheriff of the Year by American Legion Post 34 of Haines City and he co-earned deputy sheriff of the year by American Legion Post 8 of Winter Haven.
On Aug. 8, 2021, Lawes responded to a disturbance call at a motel and encountered a suspect armed with a shotgun. He was shot while attempting to identify the man.
“I was bleeding all over and my ears were ringing,” Lawes said. “I remember looking at my hand and saying, 'Did I just lose two fingers?'”
PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd called Lawes his hero.
“My first question was how is he,” Judd said. “They said he was going to lose two fingers but they say he is going to be fine. I said is it his trigger finger? If it was, we were going to teach him to shoot with the other hand.”
PCSO Lt. Duane Tompkins earned the Polk County Police Chief's Association Officer of the Year, a Florida Office of the Attorney General Victim Services Award, a PCSO Medal of Valor, a PCSO Medal of Honor, a PCSO Life Saving medal and Tompkins was also nominated as a PCSO Deputy Sheriff of the Year.
In September, a United States Marine with combat experience in Afghanistan and Iraq was arrested for allegedly murdering a Lakeland family of four, a crime referenced as “the worst mass shooting in Polk County history.” The only survivor of the mass murder was an 11-year-old girl who was shot multiple times.
Lt. Duane Tompkins was the first on scene and the first to enter the home and fire gunshots at the suspect. When his platoon was being shot at without cover, he directed his staff on where the suspect was located, giving them opportunities to get to cover, and allowing his staff to rescue the girl and to arrest the suspect.
The Sheriff's Citation was posthumously awarded to Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead and Intake Records Specialist Renea Rogers, both having succumbed to COVID-19 during the pandemic. This is the highest citation issued by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Broadhead was a 10-year veteran of the department. Rogers worked for the department for 15 years.
Another PCSO undercover detective was nominated for PCSO Deputy of the Year for his work in the Computer Crimes Unit, resulting in 11 arrests, training other staff, and working with area teens interested in becoming a detective in the future. A total of 27 undercover staff were honored. Their names are not being published out of respect and privacy.
“They are simply the very best,” Judd said. “My deputies are recognized around the country, and around the world, and I get feedback every day, every place I go about how they go above and beyond, how they operate and display customer service with a sense of urgency.”
Medal of Valor awards are earned by staff who display bravery or heroism above and beyond the call of duty. Fourteen earned this recognition.
For their roles in responding to the “worst mass shooting in Polk County history,” Tompkins and seven other staff earned a Medal of Valor award. Sergeant Tyrees Graham located the girl found alive but who had been shot multiple times. Graham carried her to safety. Also awarded for their actions that day were deputies Shannon Conover, Levi Costine, Kaitlynn Falletta, Mako Poole, Adam Raulerson and Paul Wright.
Deputy Sheriff Ashtin Mosley heard gunshots last year in her neighborhood and soon after found a gang member shot in the middle of a street who she transported to safety. Mosley also earned a Life Saving medal for her actions that day.
Lt. Laura Rhodes responded to a stolen vehicle call in Mulberry, located the vehicle and a suspect, who attempted to get away. Rhodes stood on the suspect's floorboard during the getaway and fired one warning shot to stop the suspect, who was later arrested by other deputies.
Deputy Sheriff Gregory Streeter responded to a suicidal person armed with a knife in less than five minutes. Streeter had to use deadly force, when the suspect lunged at him with the knife.
Lt. Billy Strickland, Deputy Sheriff Dylan Harrison and Deputy Sheriff Britton Watson responded to a call in Mulberry to assist the Bowling Green Police Department with an armed burglary getaway attempt. The suspect attempted to run Strickland over, forcing all three to open fire on the suspect, wounding two. All three staff went home unharmed that night.
Meritorious Service awards are earned by performing exceptional service in a duty of great responsibility of critical importance.
The following members earned such an award:
• A Winter Haven resident who struck two girls, killing one, and fled the scene was arrested as a result of the work from the following Traffic Homicide Unit members: Lieutenant Tony Allaire, Sergeant Mike Bissett, Sergeant Robert Walmsley III, Deputy Sheriff Clifford Christello, Master Deputy Sheriff Ralph Marshall, Deputy Sheriff Robert Menendez and Master Deputy Sheriff David Ogg.
• A dozen undercover staff in the Organized Crime Unit earned the award for stopping multiple shoplifters, selling the stolen items and for working toward 32 gang-related drug arrests in the “Bell Gang Blues” case in Lake Wales. Fifteen undercover staff in the Computer Crimes Unit earned the award for investigations leading to 112 sex crime-related arrests last year and for helping six juveniles.
• The following PCSO Environmental Unit members were awarded for 10 arrests associated with 140 tons of illegal dumping last year: Sergeant Jason Varnadore, Deputy Sheriff Jacob Durrance, Deputy Sheriff Michael Hewett, Deputy Sheriff Laurie Smith, Deputy Sheriff Rebecca Stout, Master Deputy Sheriff Carlton Turner and retired Deputy Sheriff Mike Burdette.
Thirty-eight staff earned lifesaving awards for their work last year.
• Deputy Sheriff Jacob Durrance saved a 1-month-old infant who was choking in Mulberry.
• Deputy Sheriff Johnny “Jack” Holsonback saved a man who accidentally cut himself severely.
• Deputy Sheriff Mark Trexler saved somebody who was choking at a restaurant while off duty.
• Deputy Sheriff Rachel Simmons saved a woman who overdosed on drugs.
• Deputy Sheriff Justin Register brought a suicidal man back to life after the man locked a shed and hanging himself inside.
• Retired Sergeant Doug Tanner was helping a disabled resident paint her home when a nearby resident stopped breathing.
• Deputy Sheriff Albert Williams, II was working on Interstate 4, stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver was suicidal, and after being handcuffed, tried to run into traffic instead of being arrested. Williams stopped the driver.
• Deputy Sheriff Anthony Bruno saved an elderly man who had been bit by a dog. Bruno was forced to kill the dog when it also tried to attack him. He and another deputy were able to save the man.
• Deputy Sheriff Nelson Medina saved a person who stopped breathing after a heart attack.
• Deputy Sheriff Craig Smith saved a suicidal teenager during a well-being check.
• Major Ken Hall Jr., Deputy Sheriff Jazmine Jaimes, Deputy Sheriff Paul McLeod, Deputy Sheriff Ashtin Mosley and Deputy Sheriff Amanda Whipple saved “a very large man” who tried to kill himself with carbon monoxide. The deputies chose to expose themselves in order to save the person. Later, they saved a dog who was still in the home with a “tiny oxygen mask.”
• Deputy Sheriff Matthew Dennis and Deputy Sheriff Amanda Whipple saved an elderly woman who stopped breathing in a pool.
• Deputy Sheriff Scott Cronin saved a baby who stopped breathing after choking near Crooked Lake.
• Deputy Sheriff Sheriff Hannah Ferguson and Deputy Sheriff Stephanie Zimmerman saved a suicidal woman.
• Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Andrews saved a man who had a heart attack in Eagle Lake with an AED device.
• Deputy Sheriff Juan Sanchez saved a man from a drug overdose who was no longer breathing with CPR.
• Detention Deputy Brynt Cagalawan, Detention Deputy Christopher Covey and Detention Deputy Andrew Justus saved an inmate.
• Crime Scene Investigator Michele Peters saved a life on the way home from work by talking to a suicidal teenager who had been bullied on the school bus and dispatching help.
• Detention Deputy Phillip Jensen saved a suicidal inmate.
• The PCSO Detention Deputy of the Year is Detention Deputy David Anderson, Jr. for outstanding performance of duty and for assisting in multiple volunteer roles for the department.