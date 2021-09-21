The city of Winter Haven entered into a developer's agreement with MPH Homes Inc. on Sept. 14 to provide some tax relief through 2030 and around $190,000 in impact fee reductions in exchange for a $19 million private investment in downtown Winter Haven.
A six-story, pet-friendly hotel may be open for business by the summer of 2023. The Staybridge Suites Hotel will be built approximately one block east of the McDonald's on Lake Howard.
MPH Homes Inc. President and CEO Michael P. Holtz said former St. Petersburg Mayor and SixTen, LLC consultant Rick Baker introduced him to Winter Haven around a year ago.
“We are really glad that Rick told us about your city,” Holtz said. “It's very impressive and we will be a great partner.”
Construction could start as soon as early 2022.
The property where the hotel will be built is just north of the Derry Down in what is now a tire store. Chain of Lakes Trail and Joyce Davis Memorial Park will be immediately to the east of the new hotel, which will face the trail and park.
Staff is planning to build a dog park and some additional street vending space in the immediate area over the next year or two based on prior reporting.
Holtz said city staff and the Winter Haven Economic Development Council were very helpful in making this downtown investment a reality.
“You'd be amazed at how many cities we go into that we get pushed aside,” Holtz said. “Your team here has been exceptional and that makes us even more excited about this project.”
Holtz said his staff will try to use as many local contractors as possible.
Mayor Brad Dantzler seemed happy that soon, more than 100 families staying at the hotel will be spending money in downtown Winter Haven, eating at the restaurants, drinking at the bars and sharing their experiences online to other potential visitors using free city WiFi - which is also in the works downtown.
Commissioner Brian Yates said he would like to see WiFi and charging stations spread out throughout the downtown area.
Holtz said there were four primary reasons why downtown Winter Haven was selected: close proximity to Legoland Florida Resort, the AdventHealth Fieldhouse, proximity to U.S. Highway 17 and the large medical office community in the downtown area.
The six-story structure will be concrete and will include 110 onsite parking spots. All the rooms will be suites.
“The AdventHealth Fieldhouse that you all built played no small part in us building this hotel downtown,” Holtz said.