Growing up in the Appalachian Mountains in Southwest Virginia meant Mother Nature was your playground. I have fond childhood summer memories of growing up there.

Our neck of the woods, Machine Shop Hollow, was surrounded by mountains, and each morning we kids would take off up the mountain to meet up with our friends at some homemade fort or another, deep in the woods.

There, we would choose sides and play war with BB guns, and for those who did not have that weapon, you found a stout stick and took a knife and sharpened one end for an apple weapon.

If you stuck an apple on the sharpened end and you knew how to launch it just so, it was a greater weapon than the store-bought BB guns. You could fling them a pretty good ways and as you got better at it so did your aim.

In our game you either defended the fort or you attacked the fort, until the last team member not hit would declare victory. We had rules about only shooting BBs at the legs; the apples were open game. Many a day you went home with bruised legs and bruised egos, just as many a day you went home victorious and the bruises did not hurt as bad.

One battle could take a whole day or a whole week, it all depended on the attacking team’s patience. Fun times.

Now, I must point out that besides apples and BBs filling the air, there were other dangers out there that did not know it was a game. Wild animals also fought their own battles in these mountains each day.

As kids running through these mountains, we learned some things about the animals that kept us relatively safe, and I can tell you these things ring true in life after the mountains.

First lesson, a snake is a snake. No matter what people will tell you, a snake is simply unpredictable. Whether it be a non-venomous or a venomous snake, it’s a snake and it will bite if cornered. Best to distance yourself from any snake and let them go back to whatever hole they came from.

Second lesson, while most babies in the animal world are cute and adorable and you want to walk up to them, you don’t mess with a momma’s kids. The worst situation you can be in is thinking the babies are alone. I promise you if she isn’t dead, momma is close and she will eliminate what she feels is a danger to the babies.

The most important lesson learned was that an injured animal will fight you much harder and with more intent than you can imagine. While you think you are doing a great service, it is best left to trained professionals to help out in this case.

Every two years we have local, state and national elections. I apply these lessons learned many years ago to the ballot.

A snake is a snake, no matter how many times they shed their skin. I believe leadership involves sometimes making the best decision, not the most popular decision nor making the decision with votes in mind for the next election. Citizens put candidates in office believing they will make decisions based on the total good, not the total votes in the next campaign. We see this at every level of government.

Government should not mess with the family trying to raise their kids the right way. We vote to give huge tax breaks to greedy corporations, and all across America there are communities who are families in the country and oftentimes there are leaders who could care less what happens to those communities. We see evidence right now in Washington, D.C. And yes, even from those who are supposed to represent our own family here locally.

We all agree it should not be easy to get by in this world, because a lot of hard work is required. Often the rewards are more than worth the effort that individuals put forth. Oftentimes there are some folks who are amongst us who make bad decisions and fight like an injured animal. To protect us from these instances, we have agencies such as law enforcement that are trained professionals and know how to handle these injured spirits. If our path is to eliminate or defund these agencies, we are going to have a lot of innocent people injured out there as well.

Here is what I think we should do after the primaries: Round up all the folks left running for office in local communities, states and the national contenders. Put them on a plane and drop them by parachute onto the Appalachian Mountains for three weeks. Those who survive and walk out will surely have learned the stuff us mountain children learned ages ago.

Who knows, maybe, just maybe, those survivors will begin leading with common sense, not existing only for the most votes.

—