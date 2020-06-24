The Bartow campus for Abundant Believers Church launched on March 29 and recently had a food drive, providing free groceries to the community on June 13.
The lead pastor of the Abundant Believers Bartow campus is Stefon Hawthorne. The new church currently has services on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 7 p.m. at 1255 East Main Street in Bartow.
Leaders at the church say they feel compelled to bring hope and encouragement to the community.
“Our mission is to make an impact in the community of Bartow and surrounding areas by creating a culture to help individuals know God, find freedom, discover purpose and make an impact in our communities,” read a release from the new church.
Learn more about the church’s work and services at https://www.facebook.com/abundantbelieversbartow/.