Candlelight Christian Academy’s Junior Leadership and Business Class held their first Business Fair on May 19.
Students in the Leadership Class had been developing a business concept throughout the semester and presented their plans to a group of community businessmen and women.
Students shared their presentations, introducing their products and ideas. They presented a marketing plan, as well as a financial analysis for their products. The panel of business leaders rated students’ presentations for product viability, marketing plan, overall presentation/creativity, and how likely they would draw investors.
Members of the panel provided positive critique and suggestions to students. Students earned awards for their presentations. This Business Fair was the culminating event for the Leadership and Business class for the 11th grade students.