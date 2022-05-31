Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.