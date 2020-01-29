POLK COUNTY — Three more historic Polk places were recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, which brings the county's registered properties up to 74.
The three recognized last week by the Polk Board of County Commissioners were Spook Hill in Lake Wales, Shell Hammock east of Lake Wales and a small cluster of mid-century modern homes in Winter Haven.
County Historic Preservation Manager Myrtice Young outlined the properties and their significance in Polk's history to the county board at both the board's agenda briefing and its formal session Jan. 21.
“These, added to what is already on the register, just makes us all Polk proud,” Young said.
Lake Wales Mayor Eugene Fultz also told the board that Spook Hill, which lies within the city limits at North Wales Drive between Burns Avenue and Spook Hill Elementary School, has “always been an attraction” for the city.
“I remember going there when I was in high school, and it's still fascinating,” he said. “And, now it's an internationally known place.”
The spot allegedly defies gravity and cars idling on a specific spot “seem to roll up hill.”
According to Young, Spook Hill is a “gravity-defying place” rooted in folklore with an attractive mystique that draws visitors to the city. She explained that folk tales say it is where an ancient Native American chieftain, Chief Culcowellax, battled a giant alligator to save his people from its ravages, and that the place is haunted by his sacrifice and spirit to this day.
She further said the spot has been highlighted in the Wall Street Journal and on CBS television, adding to the fame of the unique spot. Young explained that engineers and other experts have determined that the unusual topography of the site “creates an optical illusion that a car is rolling up hill.”
Also gaining fame through the registry is a spot in northeast Lake Wales called Shell Hammock Landing, which is an 1881 home that once served as a stop-over for steamboat passengers traveling along the Kissimmee River.
Built in the late 19th Century, the two-story Cracker house features a wrap-around porch and is located at 3800 Shell Hammock.
According to Young, the former inn was built by Charles McQuaig, then sold to the great-great grandfather of the present owner George Macnamara in 1901. It has remained in Macnamara's family for subsequent generations.
The third area to earn the cherished registration is a small Winter Haven development of 11 mid-20th Century homes designed by renowned architect Gene Leedy. The historic district is on Drexel Avenue between 15th and 16th Streets. Some residents reportedly call the area Leedyville, to honor the architect.
The homes, according to Young, “were simple and uncomplicated” single-story houses that feature flat roofs, with exposed beams and posts.
Young also said that eight of the homes were virtually unchanged and were either 900 or 1,000-square-feet in size. Two others had undergone significant alterations over the years and were not considered in the application. One of the homes in the district was not designed by Leedy and reportedly was used as grove worker lodging.
“These houses show that great architecture stands the test of time,” Young said. “These homes offered a small footprint and a big lifestyle and left their mark on Winter Haven.”
Mark Strang, representing the district, told commissioners he has led bus tours from Orlando and Sarasota to visit the area and see the houses built 75 years ago.
“These homes are celebrated nationally and internationally,” Straing said.