WINTER HAVEN — The Heart of Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association recently awarded three Polk County projects for excellence, recognizing one project in the planning stage and two projects built out in 2019.
City of Winter Haven staff received the “Build-It” Award for the city's recently-opened AdventHealth Fieldhouse & Conference Center at Chain of Lakes Park.
Polk County Parks and Natural Resources staff earned the Jan Johnson Public Participation Award of Excellence for creating a new disc golf course at Loyce E. Harpe Park in Mulberry.
Polk City staff received the “Plan It!” award for excellence for their work on the Polk City Park and Recreation Master Plan.
In December of 2017, City of Winter Haven staff engaged a team of local consultants including Straughn Trout Architects, Rodda Construction and Whitehead Construction to begin the renovation of the landmark Chain O’Lakes Complex facility.
The AdventHealth Fieldhouse at Chain of Lakes Park has improved a primary gateway to the city and serves as a major regional destination and catalyst for continued public and private development, staff said in a press release.
The Fieldhouse design is centered around a multi-use gymnasium, a second-floor observation area and track, meeting areas, locker rooms, a double-height entry concourse, concession space, public fitness area and renovated portions of the existing Complex facility.
The new construction added 86,162-square-feet to the existing 56,000-square-foot original building.
Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres also served as the project manager.
“It is quite exciting to receive yet another award for significant quality enhancements in the Winter Haven community,” Stavres said. “The AdventHealth Fieldhouse is already an iconic landmark and destination for local families and athletes from around the world.
"When good projects are recognized and awarded by professional organizations, we know we have really hit the mark of excellence. The Fieldhouse serves as an additional opportunity to enrich the lifestyle of citizens, and we are proud of this accomplishment.”
To learn about purchasing a membership, or for more information about the facility, please call (863) 268-6733 or go to the link: https://www.mywinterhaven.com/parks-and-recreation/facilities-parks/fieldhouse-and-conference-center/.
Leaders in Polk City presented a draft Park and Recreation Master Plan back in 2018.
Currently, here is a lot of freight traffic through downtown Polk City and not many sidewalks. Leaders are attempting to make the city more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.
City parks will get upgrades and more connections to Van Fleet Trail will be built. Leaders are also working on a “cultural corridor” downtown.