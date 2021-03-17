WINTER HAVEN — Staff for Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing beam a little bit when they talk about the AdventHealth Fieldhouse and Conference Center.
This might be because, while tourist tax revenue is down in Polk because of the pandemic, those year-over-year declines are not nearly as pronounced here as they are in neighboring counties. For instance, in December, while Polk’s tourist tax revenues were down 18.2 percent from the prior year, Orange was down 57 percent, Osceola was down 52 percent and Hillsborough was down 31 percent.
Mark Jackson, the executive director for the agency, attributes this to Polk’s relationship to sports and recreation tourism — a niche within the larger tourism umbrella that he and his staff increasingly describe as “recession-resistant.”
Jackson and his team have been aggressive about bringing sports events to Polk, and while many events have been brought to the county’s outdoor facilities, plenty have found their way to the Fieldhouse in Winter Haven.
“The AdventHealth Fieldhouse has been invaluable,” Jackson said. “It’s brought a whole new menu of indoor sports and events we didn’t have previously.”
Recent examples include the relocation of the Florida High School Athletic Associations state championships for competitive cheerleading to the AdventHealth Fieldhouse from Gainesville. Another recent event, the American Cornhole League’s “Superhole” event, brought a national telecast on ESPN2 to the Chain of Lakes City.
And these events are on top of the dozens of other events on the books for the facility, which held its grand opening in January of 2020 – just three months before the pandemic derailed much of its early momentum.
In a recent presentation to the Winter Haven City Commission, Scott Eilers, the facility manager for the fieldhouse, told commissioners that business is good for weekend bookings at the facility.
“We’re booked all the way through August at this point,” Eilers said. “The only available weekend we have (open) is July 4 weekend.”
Eilers’ presentation included some numbers for the AdventHealth Fieldhouse that demonstrated its potential. In the fiscal year that began in August, the fieldhouse has already hosted 11 basketball events, 12 volleyball events, nine events in its meeting rooms and four events that qualify as other — from the cornhole event to taekwondo tournaments.
In total, Eilers said the city has already banked $117,145 in rental revenue from the AdventHealth Fieldhouse this fiscal year and more is on the way.
“Our average rental, for six courts for the weekend, is about 7,000 dollars,” he explained. “People don’t balk at the price — they love the facility. ... Everyone has been very excited and satisfied with the venue itself.”
Eilers said the cornhole event, which generated in the neighborhood of $18,000 in rental fees, has been the biggest generator of revenue so far. That event brought around 600 people to the facility — and that was without spectators allowed in.
According to Jackson, one of the things his Visit Central Florida team and the City of Winter Haven have been able to sell event organizers on is the ability for the fieldhouse to safely accommodate large events. With the way it is set up, parents and other spectators for, say, a youth basketball event can be placed on the mezzanine level that runs around the courts — creating an added layer of separation that appeals to event planners.
Of course, the facility is intended for residents, too, and Eilers reported that it currently has 369 paid members — a number that will likely go up as residents become more comfortable with going back into fitness facilities.
Also, in October, the Lakeland Magic — which just won the NBA G League Championship in its “bubble” at Disney — will return for their normal training camp. Eilers said they’ve also received myriad inquiries about the facility’s ability to host graduations, a comic convention, table tennis tournaments and much more.