With heart disease the leading cause of death in the United States and in Florida, cardiac care is a priority at AdventHealth Heart of Florida and a guiding force behind the new Heart Success Center.
In Polk County, the death rate from heart disease is higher than the rest of Florida. AdventHealth leaders see this not only as a cause for concern, but as a cause for action.
After returning home from the hospital, heart failure patients often have medical issues that need to be addressed. In many cases, the patients return to the emergency department because they have nowhere else to go.
“The Heart Success Center offers services that supplement a patient’s care plan set up by their primary care provider,” explained Shelly Moore, the director of Cardiac Care for AdventHealth Heart of Florida and Lake Wales.
Patients will meet a pharmacist who will help manage their medication management. A dietician will create personalized meal plans and offer education and the clinical team coordinates care, helps educate and stays connected with patients.
“We want our patients to know that once they leave the hospital, we will continue to play an active role in their wellness,” Moore said. “Our Heart Success Center is where heart failure becomes heart success.”
The Heart Success Center is located at 40124 U.S. Highway 27, Suite 102, in the Cypress Physician Building on the AdventHealth Heart of Florida campus in Davenport.
To learn more about the program, or to schedule an appointment, call 863-422-5331.