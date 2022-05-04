On April 25, Winter Haven Director of Economic Opportunity and Community Development Eric Labbe announced that a $23 million affordable housing complex will be constructed in Winter Haven in the Florence Villa neighborhood with construction probably starting later this year.
“That is good news for Winter Haven,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said.
The city of Winter Haven received around $7.7 million from the federal government for COVID-19 relief.
Blue Sky Communities staff requested $460,000 of that money as part of an application for a 9 percent state tax rebate to build the affordable housing complex near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at First Street North. Six/Ten staff are partners in this project.
“We are really looking forward to getting these units under construction,” Labbe said.
Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates asked if the residents of that complex will be a mix of local and out-of-the-area applicants.
Labbe said he did not know, but he would try and obtain an answer in the future.
The Winter Haven Housing Authority partnered with Pantheon Development Group to try and apply for a similar state tax rebate last year to demolish and rebuild subsidized apartments on Lucerne Park Road with 120 units. The city was asked to provide around $1 million for that application. The status of that application was unknown at press time.