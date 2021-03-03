WINTER HAVEN — City leaders, staff and elected officials discussed how to go about increasing affordable housing options during a Winter Haven City Commission meeting Feb. 22.
Members of the Polk Ecumenical Action Council for Empowerment (or PEACE) Housing Committee arranged to do a presentation at the meeting.
The members asked city commissioners to approve a moratorium on investing in city parks and placing that money in a trust fund that could be used to build more affordable housing. Members challenged city commissioners to make progress in reference to a 2019 goal to try and get 150 affordable housing units built within city limits.
“To date, Winter Haven staff have not reported any housing development that can concretely count toward the 150-unit commitment,” stated one of the presenting members.
City staff appeared to take some issue with that assessment, noting that the city paid out more than $110,000 last year to prevent eviction and that staff used federal grant money to provide some residents with down payment assistance. City staff are also working on creating an Affordable Housing Trust Fund ordinance for commissioners to consider in the near future.
Commissioner James H. “JP” Powell said he would support a moratorium on parks spending for a year and placing that money in an affordable housing trust fund.
Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel J. Birdsong, Jr. added that affordable housing makes the most sense as multi-family housing.
“If it was an easy thing, it wouldn't be a problem,” Birdsong said.
Commissioner Brian Yates said he was not in favor of changing parks spending and that he trusted staff to come up with good ideas.
Mayor Bradley T. Dantzler said the city is making a difference, if not by building houses for people than through other means.
“We are putting up some money and it's not chump change — it's six-figure type money,” Dantzler said.
Heart4WH founder Brad Beatty is a community partner with the City of Winter Haven, helping to distribute emergency rent assistance and other services. Late last summer, on Aug. 24, Beatty gave commissioners an update on his team’s work.
Using city funding, around $600,000 in CARES Act funding, around $10,000 from the United Way of Central Florida and private donations of at least $124,000, Beatty said his organization and those who support him had helped 376 families by that time last year.