Al Palmer | Obituary

Former Navy veteran, prize-winning journalist and Bartow businessman Al Palmer, 91, died Dec. 14, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Mr. Palmer was born June 6, 1929. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Catherine (Cathy) Palmer of Bartow, and his eight children: Barbara Rominger of Gulfport, MS; Patsy Stucker of Clearwater; Pam Gordon of Benson, N.C.; Wendy Cutaio of Pensacola; Jeffrey Palmer of Tampa; Joneen Flemings of Charlotte, N.C.; Jill Marquis, also of Charlotte, N.C.; and Jennifer Stewart of Monroe, WA. He was formerly married to the late Anna Palmer of Gulfport, MS, and Mary Lou Palmer of Pensacola.
Mr. Palmer, a West Virginia native, served 20 years in the U.S. Navy as a journalist, including a stint with the Navy's Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer.
Following his naval career, he became a master journalist for publications including the Jefferson Pilot, the Pensacola News Journal and the North Florida Daily News.
As a sports and news editor, he won more than two dozen journalism awards from the Florida Press Association, many for sports and news writing, photography and others for page design.
Following his naval and newspaper careers, Mr. Palmer, a true Renaissance man, opened Philip's Antiques on Bartow's Main Street, which he operated for nearly 25 years.
Military services with honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials in Mr. Palmer's name could be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Polk County.