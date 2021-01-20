For decades, members of Florida Frontiersmen, Inc. have organized the Alafia River Rendezvous simply because that is what they like to do.
After Christmas each year, hundreds of Florida Frontiersmen gather in Homeland to set up camps and simulate life as it was between 1640-1840 in what is now called Polk County – a life before electricity and other conveniences took over.
The annual event, which culminates in a two-day festival Jan. 22-23 that is open to the public, offers attendees a chance to get some exercise and meet some fascinating people.
This year's event Gate Book features a quote from event “Booshways” Don and Barb Boger.
“To say the least it's been a challenging year planning and putting this together,” Don and Barb wrote. “This event is a labor of love and we can't imagine not having it, as it's an important part of our lives.”
Normally, guests won't see any of the participants wearing anything modern, such as sunglasses or brand name shoes. This year will be different, though.
On full display this year will be temperature check devices at the front gate, hand sanitizer stations spread throughout the campgrounds and markers on the ground where crowds gather to encourage social distancing.
Some of the events have been altered this year to account for the pandemic, including Monti and Terri Davies own Mister Monty's Toy Emporium. Normally, each year Mister Monty puts on an entertaining treasure hunt in a giant pile of hay for young participants. That event won't be taking place this year, but organizers have a ton of other events set up to keep guests safe, get them out of the house and help them have some fun.
Sales at the festival are cash only. Adults age 16-and-over are $10. Seniors age 60-and-over and children ages 4-15 are $5 each. Children under 3 are free. No pets are allowed except service animals.
There are vendors all over the camp who sell period accurate merchandise. Others can teach guests how to craft period items for a fair price. There are a number of stores that sell period accurate food.
Anyone attending is encouraged to wear a comfortable pair of shoes and consider bringing a hat and sunglasses — there will be a lot of walking required to see everything on display. Masks are strongly encouraged, especially inside the vendor tents.
Money raised during the annual event funds the Florida Frontiersmen, Inc. Scholarship Program. Members have been awarding Bartow and Fort Meade high school students scholarships for more than 15 years. As of 2018, the Florida Frontiersmen, Inc. have awarded 108 scholarships with 58 going to Fort Meade students, 39 to Bartow students, and 11 to Florida Frontiersmen College-bound students for a grand total of $54,000 according to their website.
On Friday, Jan. 22 the gates open at 9 a.m. For more information, including an event schedule, check out http://www.alafiariverrendezvous.org/.