The All Saints Academy boys soccer team is 14-1 so far this season, earning themselves a first round bye in the district tournament.
The team has already won the Polk County Alliance Cup and the Sunshine State Athletic Conference tournaments.
Coach Nigel Boardman said the boys are having a fantastic year.
“Next week (on Feb. 4) we head into districts, trying to make All Saints Academy history by winning three tournaments in one season,” Boardman said.
The team travels to face Foundation Academy in Winter Garden on Feb. 4 in the district playoffs. The team defeated McKeel Academy of Lakeland 3-2 on Jan. 27 in their last match of the regular season.
Seniors on the soccer team were honored during halftime.
Senior Carson Cajuste was accepted into six universities and recently made a commitment to attend Upper Iowa University. Jackson Gurr will be attending Auburn University in the fall.
Andrew “Andy” Paul will be attending Auburn University in the fall. All Saints Academy senior Steele Polin will be attending the University of Tennessee in the fall.
All Saints Academy senior JP Wilson was accepted into UCF, Auburn, Utah, Florida Southern and the University of Florida. He did not announce a decision but said he wanted to be an engineer who retires at 50 to play golf.