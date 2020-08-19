The All Saints Academy Saints are set to participate in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s new developmental football league this fall.
Fellow SSAC members St. Edwards School, Holy Trinity Episocal, Master’s Academy Vero Beach and Bell Creek Academy are also in the league.
According to All Saints Athletic Director and Varsity Football Coach Stuart Weiss, students between sixth and 10th grade will be eligible to compete in the program. The league is meant for kids who want to play football for the first time, or for kids who have taken an extended break since they played in an organized football league.
Kids who are deemed above “developmental” will not be allowed to participate in the league.
The league allows All Saints to start a program that Weiss has wanted to create since he stepped foot on campus. The Saints currently have 16 student-athletes slated for the developmental football team.
“We started a middle-school program our first year here and we couldn’t get enough kids to play 11-man football,” Weiss said. ”So we wanted for a long time to help develop kids. Being a small school, numbers are important. From grades six through eight on, they will be able to move into our program and we just want to give kids the opportunity to play.”
The main goals for this league, as Weiss explains it, is safety and giving kids an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football. Only eight kids will be on the field for each team on every play, which is intended to keep kids safe and help them learn fundamentals like tackling and blocking.
All Saints Academy is also taking tremendous precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic as the fall sports season gets underway. The only time that kids aren’t social distancing is when they’re on the field for a play, Weiss said. The sideline and coach’s box has been extended. Players will also be wearing face shields on their helmets and masks whenever they aren’t on the field.
“Everything is used to prevent and keep the kids safe,” Weiss said.
The developmental season is only five games, with the Saints’ first game scheduled for Sept. 3 against Master’s Academy Vero Beach.
Jeff Smith, one of the varsity assistants is going to be the head coach for the football team.
“I just want kids to learn the sport,” Weiss said. I don’t have any expectations. I just want the kids to have fun and be safe. I'm just excited they have the opportunity to play.”