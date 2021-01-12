University of Kansas sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin (Winter Haven) scored 15 points in the Jayhawks’ 78-59 women’s basketball victory over New Mexico State on Dec. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse. Franklin, who was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team last season, also scored in double figures (10 points) against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 29. …
Florida International University sophomore guard Fujika Nimmo (Haines City) averaged 9.7 points per game over the Panthers’ opening 10 basketball contests. Nimmo reached double figures five times, including 14-point efforts against North Florida and Florida Gulf Coast in December. …
Jackson State (Miss.) University freshman Jasmine Edwards (Haines City) appeared in each of the Lady Tigers’ opening eight basketball games. Edwards played a season-high five minutes in Jackson State’s 66-31 win over Alcorn State on Jan. 9, clearing four rebounds and making her only field goal attempt.