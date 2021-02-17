On Feb. 8, City of Winter Haven staff recommended that an ordinance be passed allowing residents to own up to 15 chickens — so long as the chickens remained cooped up.
The commissioners unanimously agreed that 15 chickens is too many.
Commissioner Brian Yates motioned to pass ordinance 2021-06 with an amendment that residents could only own one chicken per 1,000-square-feet of property — and a max of five chickens per lot.
The ordinance will not pass until after a second public hearing and final vote, which has yet to be scheduled.