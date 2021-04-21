The City of Auburndale announced on April 9 that Amy Palmer has taken the position of Assistant City Manager.
Palmer has a long history with Auburndale and Polk County. She earned a Master of Science in Urban and Regional Planning from Florida State University in 2002.
She served as Auburndale’s City Planner and Community Development Director from 2002 to 2006, and went on to work with the Central Florida Development Council.
At the CFDC, Palmer took the position of Senior Business Development Manager from 2006 to 2012. The job helped her form valuable connections throughout Polk County’s business and development communities.
In 2012, she returned to Auburndale to serve as the Community Development Director and, since then, has overseen Auburndale’s community development activity.